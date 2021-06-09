Flood advisory issued for Ashtabula County

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a flood advisory for one county in Northeast Ohio today.

Designated as a moderate flood advisory, those in Ashtabula County are asked to be prepared and cautious as heavy rains are expected to fall in the area. This is the second day in a row that flood advisories have been issued in our region.

As it stands, the flood advisory is set to be lifted at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon.

