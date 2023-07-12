CLEVELAND (WJW) – A flood advisory has been issued for Cuyahoga and Lorain counties until 8:30 p.m.

Cloudy skies with passing showers and some embedded thunderstorms this evening. Some heavy rain and gusty winds could accompany some storms.

Temperatures will be warm and pretty muggy. Take the umbrella with you if you’re headed out.

Overnight, passing showers and an embedded storm or two passing by but most are drier. Temps staying warm and muggy, in the upper 60s.

Thursday locally heavy rain will develop along the same front north in spotty form then mainly southern areas in the afternoon/evening, along with some thunderstorms, some could be strong to severe. Gusty winds, heavy rain and large hail are the main threats but can’t rule out an isolated tornado. Best time frame is from 3pm -11pm.

By Friday, sun returns with mostly dry conditions (lingering shower possible). Storms arrive Saturday.

No long-term signs of above normal heat and humidity.

