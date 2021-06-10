Flash flood warning for Ashland and Medina counties

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A flash flood warning is in effect for Richland County until 8:45 p.m., and Ashland and Medina counties until 9 p.m.

A flood advisory is in effect for Huron County until 6:45 p.m. and Ashland County until 8:30 p.m.

Slow moving afternoon/early evening storms will once again develop today. Heavy rainfall/flooding potential will be the biggest threat as the front continues to meander around Ohio and surrounding areas.

Tomorrow is trending drier with a small chances for storms.

The risk will mainly be in our southern and southeastern communities.

This weekend’s rain chance is courtesy of a cold front. Timing from late Saturday into early Sunday. The front brings relief too! A break from the heat/humidity is coming next week.

