Flood advisory for Cuyahoga, Lake counties

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A flood advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga and Lake counties until 7:15 p.m. Monday. Some areas are receiving 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in a short period of time.

Scattered showers/storms tonight will include a mid-overnight quiet period before more showers and storms fire up near dawn Tuesday.

We’re kicking off the month of August a touch below average to near normal. The long range outlook shows very little chance for extreme heat through the middle of August!

Check out the dew point forecast by midweek which shows a substantial change to our atmosphere, the “feel” will be much more comfy!

Dews Dropping!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

