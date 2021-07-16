Flash flood watch: Scattered showers and thunderstorms kick off the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of Northeast Ohio through Saturday.

This includes Ashland, Ashtabula, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, and Wayne counties.

It’s in place from 8 a.m. Friday to Saturday morning.

Torrential rainfall is expected along a stationary front that could bring an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain that could cause flash flooding.

That has Northeast Ohio in a severe risk category for Friday.

Showers and rumbles of thunder will be around throughout the day Friday, but the bulk of the activity will happen later in the evening.

After 5:30 p.m. showers and thunderstorms will be heavy at times.

There will be spotty showers around Saturday.

Things will start to clear out in the afternoon and kick off a dry stretch of weather.

Here’s your 8-day forecast: