Flash flood watch continues, but sunny skies are ahead

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A flash flood watch and advisory have been issued for our area going through Saturday evening at the latest.

Flash flood warnings have been active across parts of northern Ohio, so be aware. Flash flooding situations are extremely dangerous. If you are in an area that is experiencing this type of flooding get to higher ground, and never drive through floodwaters.

Sunday looks like the pick day of the weekend! Here’s a look at Futurecast moisture and winds going through the weekend. Sunday is definitely looking like the better of the two weekend days.

Finally a DRY STRETCH! Sunday, Monday and Tuesday look to be rain free. Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

WJW graphic