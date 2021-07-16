Flash flood warning, watch: When will wet weather end?

(WJW) — Flash flood warnings and watches are in place in parts of Northeast Ohio tonight.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue overnight.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect until 1:45 a.m. for the following: Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Medina and Richland counties.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for our area through Saturday morning.

A flood advisory is also in effect until 10:30 p.m. for Ashland, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Huron, Lorain, Medina Richland, Summit and Trumbull.

Finally a DRY STRETCH — Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be RAIN FREE!!!

Here is your 8-day forecast: