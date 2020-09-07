Severe thunderstorm warning Holmes County

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Severe thunderstorm warning in effect Holmes County until 6:15 p.m.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 6 p.m. for Lorain, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Medina and Summit counties. Flood advisory in effect for Ashland and Richland counties until 8 p.m.

Watch out for heavy rainfall leading to flooding conditions and vivid lightning. We’ve already had rainfall rates of up to 2″ an hour resulting in 4-5″ in places where the front stalled earlier today. Here’s the estimated rainfall. Anywhere shaded in yellow picked up over 4″ of rain, green 2-3″ and blue up to an inch.

As we head into late this afternoon the widespread rain and storms continue to slowly move south and become more scattered just before sundown. There is the chance of occasional showers and storms through the night but nothing widespread.

Tomorrow there could be a few lingering showers in morning otherwise skies become partly sunny in the afternoon. It gets warmer and humid! Highs in the mid to upper 80’s feeling more like 90 at times!

It turns more seasonable as we head towards the end of the week and beyond. At times temps fall a couple degrees below average.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

