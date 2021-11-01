First wintry mix of the season in the forecast; what to expect and when

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures are starting out in the 30s inland, and 40s on the lakefront.

They’ll warm up to the 50s Monday.

Then, get ready for our first wintry mix of the season.

Tuesday and Wednesday morning may sport a few soggy, wet flakes mixing in the lake-driven rain showers.

Colder air is expected to hang on for the first week of November until we get to the weekend.

Time change: We will set our clocks back one hour before retiring Saturday night. On Sunday, sunrise will be at 7:07 and the sun will set at 5:15. Also, this is a great time to change the batteries in your smoke/fire/CO detectors!

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST