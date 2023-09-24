(WJW) — Cloudy skies through the evening with temperatures in the 60s. It’s gonna be a quiet evening and a little cool as the humidity remains relatively low, but seasonable. Overnight, it won’t be as cool as the past few nights as lows will be near 60 in the cities and in the mid 50s outside the main urban areas.

Tomorrow, it will be mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers around, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Clouds and some showers will hold temperatures down to around 70 give or take a few degrees.

This week we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers by varying degrees almost each day. We should see much more sunshine by Friday. The rain this week should help as of the first day of fall, most backyards are at a 2.25″ to 2.50″ rainfall deficit.

We are losing daylight at a rapid rate this time of year.

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.