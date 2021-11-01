First snowflakes of the season possible in upcoming days

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The colder air is becoming readily apparent now as winds blow off the lake.

The first snowflakes of the season are possible over the high ground in our eastern suburbs on Tuesday as well as Wednesday while accompanying lake-driven showers.

Colder air is expected to hang tough this work week before returning to the 50s this weekend.

Speaking of this weekend, Eastern Daylight Time ends this Sunday, November 7 at 3 a.m. It becomes 2 am. We will set our clocks back one hour before bedtime Saturday night.

On Sunday, sunrise will be at 7:07 a.m., and sunset will be at 5:15 pm. This is a great time to change the batteries in your smoke/fire/CO detectors too.