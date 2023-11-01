(WJW) — The snow that fell overnight ended by late Wednesday morning except for parts of Ashtabula County where there’s a Lake Effect Snow Warning until 1 p.m.

A dusting to several inches of snow fell in some areas by Wednesday morning.

This afternoon, partly sunny with temps in the lower 40s and wind chills in the low 30s.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, as of 4 a.m., nearly 200 crews are out across the state plowing and treating roadways.

The snow that fell will melt throughout the day.

Snow Totals.

Overall dry late Wednesday through at least Saturday. The best chance for rain is Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

