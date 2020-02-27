First round of snow will end this morning; lake-effect behind it will last for two days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - The current snow on the ground is just the beginning.

The lake-effect coming behind it will last through Saturday.

There is a LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING and WINTER STORM WATCH for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Check the latest warnings here

Wind chills Thursday are dropping into the single digits.

West/northwest winds are blowing lake-effect snow across Northeast Ohio.

We'll be getting lake-effect from Lake Erie AND Lake Michigan.

Over the next 48 hours we're getting plenty of additional accumulations.

Temperatures will be in the 50s next week.

Here's your 8-day forecast:

More weather information here.