First day of summer brings heat and humidity to Northeast Ohio

Father’s Day weekend is upon us. Overall, it will not be a bad weekend. Temperatures will be very warm and humidity levels will be higher.

Hope your yard gets a ‘tad’ greener, but that’s only if you’re one of the lucky ones to get a dousing of rain. Most real estate did not see a drop, and most will not through the weekend.

Highs will approach 90 degrees just in time for summer to officially arrive Saturday at 5:43 pm.

We begin to lose daylight again at the summer solstice through the winter solstice in December. This is all due to the fact that the earth is tilted on its axis at 23.5 degrees.

Saturday looks to be the drier of the two weekend days. Unfortunately, Father’s Day sports the highest risk of showers and storms in the afternoon. We expect them to develop mainly after 2p.m. If you have outside grilling plans with Dad, or maybe you’re hitting the links, you might want to check our app for the latest developments.

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

WJW graphic

