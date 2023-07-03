CLEVELAND (WJW) — A few spotty showers and a rumble of thunder will continue tonight before fizzling out after sunset.

Most of the firework displays should see quiet conditions. Staying warm and a bit on the muggy side.

We’re heating up! Finally feeling like summer! 80s very common.

Independence Day, dry with plenty of sunshine and soaring temps for our picnics and parades. Highs mid 80s. Fireworks forecast: Mainly clear, low 70s. BOOM!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

