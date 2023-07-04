CLEVELAND (WJW) – Happy 4th of July! Beautiful weather continues through the night with temperatures in the 80s and 70s.

Plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds developing. Staying dry and quiet tonight for any of your firework displays or BBQs.

An Air Quality Alert will kick in at midnight tonight and last through the day tomorrow.

Even warmer tomorrow! Highs will climb into the upper 80s with some places seeing 90! We have not hit 90 yet this year in Cleveland.

A few clouds developing along the lake breeze during the afternoon but staying pretty quiet.

We’re heating up! Finally feeling like summer! 80’s very common.

Independence Day, dry with plenty of sunshine and soaring temps for our picnics and parades. Highs mid 80’s. Fireworks forecast: Mainly clear, low 70’s. BOOM!

