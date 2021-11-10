Find out when we could see some accumulating snow

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Expect a warm and windy Veterans Day.

It will be blustery with wind gusts up to 35 MPH in the afternoon. Mild highs will be in the upper 60s. Changes are lurking as a strong cold front comes in from the west in the evening.

Showers and isolated thundershowers are likely between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Friday is our transition day with temperatures around average with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will increase late day and there is the chance of spotty showers after 8 p.m.

The weekend will showcase much cooler temperatures and the potential for a wintry mix. Highs will be hanging in the low 40s with overnight lows below freezing.

There is potential for accumulating snow, especially in the snow belt, through Tuesday morning of next week.