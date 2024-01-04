CLEVELAND (WJW) – This evening was cold! Temperatures will only be in the 20s and with a breeze around, it will feel like we’re on either side of 20 degrees.

You’re going to want to bundle up with all the winter gear and hot cup of something. Winter is back! We’re cloudy and may see a few passing flurries from time to time but no further accumulation tonight.

Overnight, skies are partially clearing, allowing temperatures to tumble. Winds are backing off to become light and variably, which may allow for some frost on the windshields in the morning.

Finally we see some sunshine to end the week and temperatures are seasonably chilly.

The storm system that we were watching for the weekend moves southward on Saturday. As it stands, places south and east of I-71 could see a couple inches from the system, since we’re on the northern perimeter of the storm.

There is another, weaker system Sunday that could bring a rain/snow mix. Not much in the way of accumulation. Next Tuesday, as temps warm, a 3rd system will bring us heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.