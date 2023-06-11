CLEVELAND (WJW) – After 3 weeks, finally rain in the works today. Dry this morning, then scattered showers develop in the afternoon becoming widespread as we head into the night.

Temps creeping into the low 80’s before the rain arrives.

We’re down 1-1.5″ of rain for the month and in a moderate drought. This round of rain could wipe out that deficit.

Locally heavy rain at times could result in minor flooding due to excessive runoff, the ground more like a rock than a sponge.

Steady rain ends by 9 a.m. Monday.

