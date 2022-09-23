CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures will be more fall-like for the first full day of fall with highs only in the lower 60s but with more sunshine.

Finally football weather! Chilly for our Friday Night Touchdown games. Low 50s, mainly clear with light winds.

Not a big surprise that we felt a 20-degree drop in temps in 24 hours. This is the time of year where these big swings occur more often.

Tomorrow sunshine wins with highs in the low 60s.

Best chance for rain is Sunday.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: