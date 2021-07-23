Few showers early Saturday, drier later

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A few showers and maybe even a brief rumble of thunder are possible overnight. It will be more humid with warmer low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The full Thunder Moon of July will be floating overhead.

A few showers north Saturday morning/midday will give way to a drier evening for all of Northeast Ohio.

Spotty showers and storms can be expected from Sunday morning through mid-afternoon. Sunday evening will be dry. Higher humidity returns this weekend.

We are heading back into a summery pattern next week as we wrap up the month of July. Is another 90° in our near future, perhaps?

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: