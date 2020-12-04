Few light flurries, colder-than-average temperatures

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight.

A couple of small clipper-like systems this weekend will support a few light snow showers trailed by brief stints of lake effect. No major accumulations expected. Colder than average temperatures stick around through next week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

