Few evening storms could be strong; biggest threat will be winds, hail

(WJW) — The warm front moves north later today. IF we see some sun coupled with the position of the front with higher humidity a few evening spotty storms will be strong. We are under a SLIGHT RISK for severe storms later today.

Tuesday late evening/night is the one that has the highest potential for strong/severe storms. Timing will be between 11PM and 3am. Biggest threat is high winds and hail.

Nice break with sunshine Wednesday mid-morning and afternoon with temperatures in the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Another round develops Wednesday night/early Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop significantly starting Thursday and continuing into Friday.

Right now, Easter weekend looks below-normal in the temperature department with highs in the low 50s Saturday and upper 40s Easter Sunday, and a chance of showers.

