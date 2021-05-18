Feeling like summer: Here’s how high temperatures could go this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s beginning to feel a lot like summer!

Highs are going to hang in the 80s for a number of days ahead!

A tiny threat of rain/thunder will be included in tomorrow’s forecast with the heat and humidity ramping up this weekend.

Why are temperatures going from below normal to summer levels?

Tropical Pacific and northern Atlantic were in favorable phases for cool air (MJO and Greenland High). Now they are shifting to favorable warmth for the eastern US.

Here is the longer-range temperature outlook for the remainder of May.

