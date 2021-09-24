Feeling like fall with sunshine and low 70s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It will be a chilly start to the day with morning temperatures starting in the mid to low-50s, but it is going to warm up nicely.

Temperatures will rise to around 70 degrees with lots of sunshine.

Another round of showers is expected for the late morning and early afternoon on Saturday.

The timing is from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.



The Browns game is looking good. Not quite as hot this week. Outside of some spotty rain Monday, expect sunny and fabulous fall weather next week. Enjoy!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST