Feeling like fall! Partly sunny with temps in the 60s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Fall doesn’t officially start for 8 days, but it is going to feel like it Monday.

It will be a cloudy start to the day, but the sun will eventually break through.

Temperatures for most people won’t hit 70 degrees and remain in the upper 60s for most of the afternoon.

Lots of fall-like temps in the 8-day forecast:

