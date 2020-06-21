Father’s Day forecast: Hot and humid with threat of storms tonight

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you have outside grilling plans with dad or maybe you’re hitting the links later this evening, you might want to check our app for the latest developments. We’ve got the threat of storms for the next few hours and the next few days.

Hope your yard gets a ‘tad’ greener, but that’s only if you’re one of the lucky ones that got a dousing of rain. Don’t worry, if you missed out there are plenty of chances this week. In fact, the overall pattern looking unsettled.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected on at the start and end of the week. We cool off a touch in the middle, otherwise seasonal temps.

Looking for rain? We’re a little short for the month of June. There is rain in the forecast for the next few days, however, it will be scattered and there will be no guarantee who gets what, so you need to drag out the water can and hose.

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: