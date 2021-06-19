Severe thunderstorm warning; chance of showers, storms for Father’s Day

(WJW) — A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Mahoning County until 10 p.m. tonight. The National Weather Service reports a severe thunderstorm located over Canfield moving southeast at 20 mph.

It’s going to be a warm overnight and a hot and humid Father’s Day, which is also when summer officially arrives (at 11:31 p.m.). It’s warming up to the low/mid 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon but they will be very spotty in nature. Timing is mainly between 2-8 p.m.

The severe threat is low. However, we cannot rule out a strong storm containing gusty winds and hail. Check our weather app frequently for the latest updates and alerts.

Do you like it humid? The tropical thick air sticks around until Tuesday!

Not a fan of the hot temperatures? A cooldown is coming next week.