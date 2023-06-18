CLEVELAND (WJW) – Happy Father’s Day! Another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and comfortably warm temperatures. A bit of haze will stick around due to wildfire smoke from Canada, but beyond that the forecast is looking good for your BBQs or hitting the green.

A few areas of fog and haze this morning with temperatures quickly climbing into the 60s and 70s. Some places will get into the 80s this afternoon with all the sunshine and quiet conditions.

A cool but comfortable night ahead of us. Staying mostly clear with temperatures falling into the 60s and 50s tonight. A bit warmer than last night but still a nice evening to grill out or open up the windows.

Staying dry through the rest of the weekend into most of the week. A few sprinkles possible overnight Monday into Tuesday but most places will remain dry.

Humidity briefly rises Thursday then drops this weekend. A more significant return to higher humidity by the middle of next week.

Above average temps return as well! Just in time for the Summer Solstice on Wednesday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: