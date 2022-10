CLEVELAND (WJW) — Fall foliage in Northeast Ohio is rounding out its peak week with a stretch of sunny skies and warm temps.

Above normal temps will reach 70 by the afternoon! But hang on to your hat – it’ll be windy, too.

The weekend looks beautiful for your fall outside events.

The warm stretch drops off Wednesday which also brings our next chance for rain.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: