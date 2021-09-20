Falls temps arriving along with rain

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Showers are likely to develop through the evening from southwest to northeast as a cold front joins forces with Gulf moisture and presses eastward. Two to 3 inches of rainfall is possible by Thursday morning.

Want more of a fall feel? Right on cue, fall arrives Wednesday and cooler more comfortable air surges in. Rain arrives on Tuesday and continues through Thursday morning. Heavy rain potential with 1 to 3 inches anticipated for the area.

Here is the futurecast from today through Wednesday:

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: