Falling temps as frigid air moves in: See how cold it will get Super Bowl Sunday, Valentine’s Day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Colder air sweeps in – changing our rain showers over to snow showers Saturday morning. Small accumulations are possible.

Into the weekend, the cold air returns with falling temps through the day on Saturday, where we ultimately land in the lower to mid-20s and breezy by Saturday afternoon. A few morning flurries are possible but we’re dry and cloudy for the afternoon.

On Super Bowl Sunday we’ve got clouds and on and off again flurries and snow showers and temperatures are bitter, in the upper teens.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: