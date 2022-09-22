CLEVELAND (WJW) – Changes are coming!

Breezy and cooler air will move in through the day today. Lake clouds and showers develop from the northwest as winds gust to 25 mph. More organized coverage east vs west.

We will start to dry things out by Thursday night but temperatures will drop off fast. Highs are only in the low to mid-60s during the day.

You may need your umbrella at the tailgate as a few showers move out but you’ll definitely need your Browns sweatshirt for the game! At kickoff, temps will be in the upper 50’s.

HELLO FALL! The autumnal equinox arrives during the game at 9:02 p.m.

COOLER temps continue through the remainder of the week! Not a big surprise that we are going to feel a 20-degree drop in temps in 24 hours. This is the time of year when these big swings occur more often.

The cooler pattern continues into next week. The pattern suggests that we will start to warm back up in the first week of October. Probably not as warm as this past week but overall temps trending above normal. Stay tuned!

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.