CLEVELAND (WJW) – There’s a small risk of a shower late this evening. The humidity is low and it’s a little breezy at times so it may feel a little cool but comfortable.

Temperatures are in the 60s early then falling into the 50s after sunset. Feeling more fall-like!

Getting a quiet break for Friday night football. Showers will move back in overnight tonight. If your in our western counties there is a chance showers could develop late in the game. (I’d bring an umbrella just in case.)

A reinforcing cold front drops in tonight with another round of showers and much cooler temperatures. With the breezes around and cool temps, it will feel even colder first thing in the morning.

A lake effect pattern develops this weekend. We’re mostly dry Saturday and Sunday morning but by Saturday and Sunday afternoon, on and off again showers pop up. It’s more scattered Saturday and more lake effect rain showers on Sunday.

If you’re headed to the Woollybear Festival on Sunday, it’ll be predominantly cloudy with on and off again light showers in the afternoon. Cool and breezy temps in the low-50s.

Here is the 8-day forecast: