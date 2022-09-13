CLEVELAND (WJW) – Feeling very much like fall this evening with temperatures hanging out in the 60s before falling into the 50s again tonight.

Clearing through the night with a few clouds sticking around. Finally, quiet weather overnight as we kick off a drying trend.

All day sunshine returns tomorrow with a few clouds. Temperatures will be seasonal if not a bit cooler than average as we climb into the mid 70s. Staying dry with the lower humidity sticking around for a few days.

Beautiful weather once this systems departs! Look at that stretch of sunny/seasonable days as we wrap up the workweek. Brief warm-up this weekend, back into the low 80’s. Warmth continues into early next week.

Check your latest 8-Day Forecast here.