(WJW) – Patchy fog Wednesday morning with plenty of sun. Most of the area is dry today. There is a small chance of a shower well east.

Another fall-like afternoon with highs in the mid-70s.

Temperatures begin to warm briefly into the 80s per Scott’s long-range outlook which he issued on August 18 for Labor Day week.

Next chance of rain is late Saturday evening.

The stalled system will produce multiple chances of rain from Sunday through at least Tuesday of next week.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.