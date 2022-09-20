CLEVELAND (WJW) – A comfortably warm evening as a few high clouds continue to build into the region. Showers and storms will continue to move in overnight with a loud morning commute on Wednesday.

Chance for a few stronger thunderstorms with gusty conditions but not expecting much of a severe threat in the morning beyond heavy rain leading to lower visibility and some ponding.

Another round of rain and storms will move in during the late afternoon and early evening Wednesday. A line of strong to severe storms will push in during the evening commute with the threat ending around sunset Wednesday night.

Futurecast from tonight through Wednesday

The SPC has a Slight Risk for a few severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Damaging winds will be the main threat and locally heavy rainfall associated with a few of these storms but some hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Downpours could lead to some flooding issues.

Temperatures will be much cooler starting Thursday (60s) and continuing through the remainder of the week!

Not a big surprise that we are going to feel a 20-degree drop in temps in 24 hours. This is the time of year where these big swings occur with higher frequency.

Cooler pattern continues into next week. Pattern suggests that we will start to warm back up in the first week of October. Probably not as warm as this past week but overall temps trending above normal. Stay tuned!

Check your latest 8-Day Forecast above.