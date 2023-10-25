Editor’s Note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Another mild night with temperatures in the 60s! A few places could dip into the upper 50s but the cloud cover will keep us on the comfortable side. Quiet through the night and into the day tomorrow.

Get out and enjoy! A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with warm and breezy temps in the mid 70s.

Two fronts starting Friday and Saturday. Higher coverage Sunday and Monday followed by colder temps next week. Find your winter jacket!

Here comes our pattern flip system… Snowing in that state up north as the calendar flips! Check out the last frame of this graphic. Wednesday morning we could see our first snowflakes of the season with a few flakes flying but nothing accumulating.

Long range temperatures through the weekend

Planning on Trick or Treating? Here is the forecast for a few cities on the days they’re hosting:

Here is the 8-day forecast:

