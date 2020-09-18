Fall feel will last through the final days of summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The last days of summer won’t feel like summer.

There are highs in the 50s this morning and they’ll warm up, but not much.

Temperatures will top out in the low 60s.

We will see lots of sunshine throughout the weekend with highs in the 60s.

Fall officially begins Tuesday.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

