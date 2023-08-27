(WJW) — More sunshine is on the way Sunday and gradually lower humidity will provide a comfortable and dry weekend for your outdoor activities.

Our next front arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday, just as our temps try to rebound to normal. It will feel like fall as we wrap up the month of August.

Labor Day Weekend is looking good! Sunny with temperatures ranging around 80. Watching for another weak front to approach on Labor Day, could bring some rain, but it’s a way out. Stay tuned!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

There have been 9 tornadoes confirmed today from Thursday night’s storms by the National Weather Service. More reports may confirm additional tornadoes.. we will continue to update.

This was the first tornado the City of Cleveland has seen since July 12, 1992.

Rainfall amounts were incredible!

Almost the entire area was under severe thunderstorm warnings at some point between August 23 and early August 25.

