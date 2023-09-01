CLEVELAND (WJW) – Not a cool for most tonight. Will be slightly warmer along the lake (near 60) but majority will wake up to the mid 50s early Saturday morning.

Labor Day Weekend looking good! Quickly warming up. Sunny with temperatures climbing into the 80s with higher humidity. A few extra clouds later in the day Saturday/overnight to Sunday.

Heading into September our humidity increases. Our upper 80’s will feel more like the low 90’s into Labor Day. We might actually hit 90 a couple of the days! Sunny, dry and hot for the unofficial end of summer. Stay cool and hydrated!

Cleveland ranked 3rd for the wettest summer on record! Here are the stats:

After a record “wet” summer and August Rainfall forecast: Next chance of a few showers, Thursday into Friday.

