Expect wet, wintery mix on and off Sunday in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There is a small chance of freezing rain this morning, so don’t take any chances and be mindful.
Our widespread wintry mix will taper to on-and-off rain/snow showers after 11 a.m. Weather will be cloudy and cold but mostly dry as the Browns take on the Steelers at 1 p.m. today.
Snow develops during the early morning hours tomorrow, mixing with rain by late morning. An inch or less is possible by late morning.
Those in our southeastern communities will see little to no accumulation, that’s where it’s expected to mix more with rain.
A brief window of freezing temps are possible, but temps are leaning towards the mid-30s. Rain will mix in with the snow.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
