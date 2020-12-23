Expect warmer, windy Wednesday, with winter storm watch headed our way Christmas Eve

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Big changes are coming as we’ve been advertising since last week. A windy and warmer Wednesday is on tap for us. Ahead of this strong system temperatures will spike to 50 degrees.

Winds ramp up out of the south sustained at 15-20 MPH with gust up to 40 MPH by Wednesday night.

Rain develops Wednesday night/early Thursday with a transition to snow during the day with general accumulations. It’ll will be sloppy out and travel will be tricky especially in the evening.

Snow will accumulate, so a “white” Christmas is likely for most. By 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve, a coating up to 2 inches is likely for those west of I-77 and to 2-4 inches on the east side, with locally higher amounts.

As it looks right now, if you live north of Route 322 East in the primary snowbelt, you want to pay attention to our lake effect snow forecast on Christmas Day. It will pile up. Conditions are ripe for a significant lake effect snow event with snow amounts over a foot likely.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of Northeast Ohio. It will be active from Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. It’s for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties.

According to the National Weather Service, total snow accumulations of 6-12 inches are possible.

Find your 8-day forecast below:

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: