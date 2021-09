CLEVELAND (WJW) – We’re one alarm clock away from the weekend.

The warm, summery pattern will take full effect again starting Friday. Humidity makes a comeback and the 80’s will return.

There is a slight chance of a stray shower or storm, but the risk is low on Friday and Saturday. Most areas will remain dry all weekend long.

It will be a warm, sunny day for the Cleveland Browns’ first home game of the season.