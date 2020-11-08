Expect sunshine to continue this weekend in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Our stunning weather rolls right along. Going into day No. 5 of our unseasonably warm, dry stretch, that’s about 15-degrees above average. It feels more like mid-September than November out there. Enjoy, you know changes are heading our way.

Our summer-like temps last through the beginning of next week. The last time we had a stretch of 70 degree days this long was 1956. There’s a good chance that we’ll break that stretch in Cleveland. We’re forecasting a 7-day stretch of 70-degree weather. Plus, a couple of places could tie or break records.

Otherwise, our next chance of rain comes Tuesday night into Veterans Day. Cooler air will trail the front.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: