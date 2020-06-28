Expect sunny, warm and muggy days ahead in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — After last night’s storms, we’re clearing out the clouds and bringing back plenty of sunshine throughout the day with temperatures in the low 80s.

However, we can’t rule out some rain during the heat of the day for our southern communities. There’s a slight chance of a spotty showers for areas south of Route 30 between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can expect a dry, sunny and warm stretch ahead this coming week, with perfect summer weather moving into the Fourth of July weekend. Yes, there are a lot of pool/beach days ahead, but remember to protect yourself, as the UV index remains at very high levels all week.

Here’s our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: