Expect storms through the weekend, along with cooler temps in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thunderstorms will be possible through this morning, and be sure to watch out for flooding on the roads.

The cold front is swiping Northeast Ohio, and eventually induces slightly cooler temps and slightly lower dew points into the weekend. Everyone to the west will see more sunshine, so you have the potential to warm up to the mid 80s.

Good Morning!! Stormy start- thankfully it doesn’t last all day! And cooler! @fox8news pic.twitter.com/EWSXjsUUVp — Beth McLeod (@BethHMcLeod) July 11, 2020

Following the front, temperatures will drop to normal territory with highs in the low 80s.

Expect lingering showers early Saturday with more sun west to east by afternoon.

The heat returns by the middle of next week. Indications are this second heat wave will be longer and potentially hotter.

Check out the 8-day forecast below:

