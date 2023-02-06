CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cloudy and quiet tonight. Temperatures will be cold but will slowly “warm-up” overnight with a lot of us waking up to the mid to upper 30s. Winds will pick up tonight allowing for a breezy day tomorrow.

Warmer tomorrow as we start off in the 30s and 40s tomorrow with a round of showers early in the day before moving south during the afternoon. Gusty at times with a southernly breezy and gusts reaching 30 mph. Chance for 50 degrees by the afternoon.

Three weather systems this week. The first Tuesday. Line of showers then steadier rain across the southern 1/3 of northern Ohio.

A break Wednesday then widespread rain Thursday.

Third system will produce rain then snow Saturday.

Overall temperatures trending above average this coming week.. until next weekend.

