Expect more of the same weather this weekend: cold, gray, with some snow flurries

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The weather is going to be the same for the next few days: Plenty of clouds, a passing rain or snow shower and steady temps.

Any shower or rain from now until Monday night is light with only a small chance 20%-30%, through Monday. Weather will be colder tonight with flurries moving around, and temperatures dipping in the upper 20s.

Another clipper-type system coming in Sunday-to-early-Monday will support a few snow showers trailed by scattered lake effect snow showers.

Little to no accumulation is anticipated, however. Less than 1-inch in our snowbelt communities, just enough for a fresh coating on the ground.

A quiet week is ahead weather-wise and look at the sunshine by midweek. Colder than average temperatures stick around through the first part of the week, then a brief stint of average temps.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: