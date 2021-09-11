Expect mild Saturday night, muggy Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – After a warm day near 80, we are going to have a mild night ahead.

Expect lows in the upper 60’s with patchy clouds around.

Sunday gets hot as we climb to the mid to upper 80s. Humidity returns with dewpoints rising well into the 60’s. You’ll notice that it will be muggy.

We aren’t done with the heat in September. Tuesday will also be in the upper 80’s. We see a little cooldown with some storms on Wednesday, but most days this up coming week look to stay above average.

It will be a little unsettled for a few days before we clear out for the weekend.